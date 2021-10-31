Nominations are being sought for the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce annual awards.
The public is invited to submit nominations for these awards. Nomination forms, including criteria and submission information, are available from the Chamber of Commerce, Four Corners Center at 217 S. Church St., and can also be obtained at www.bgchamber.net.
Completed nomination forms should be returned by their respective dates; no late submissions will be accepted. For questions cakk 419-353-7945 or email chamber@bgchamber.net. These awards are presented at the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting Dinner & Awards to be held on Jan. 29 at the Bowen-Thompson Student Union, Lenhart Grand Ballroom on the Bowling Green State University campus.
ATHENA AWARD- The Athena Award Program celebrates the achievement of women as valued members and leaders of the community and recognizes those who support them. The Athena is awarded to women who have devoted their own time and energy to give back to their community, and also initiate paths so that others may follow. An Athena recipient is someone who assists women in reaching their full leadership potential; they exhibit excellence, creativity and initiative in their business or profession, and provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community. Deadline to submit nomination forms is Dec. 10.
ZEUS AWARD- The Zeus Award Program is the counterpart to the Athena. Zeus Award recipients are men who support a culture that encourages women to achieve their full leadership potential through active mentoring, support systems and development actions. A Zeus Award nominee is someone who continually gives back to the larger community of women by providing and/or supporting leadership development opportunities and initiatives. A Zeus demonstrates excellence, creativity, and shows initiative in their business or profession while providing valuable services and contributing their time and energy to improve the quality of life for community members. Deadline to submit nomination forms is Dec. 31.
OUTSTANDING CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD - The Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award recognizes two citizens (one male, one female) who focus their work to the Bowling Green area, and have demonstrated an active leadership role for the community through involvement in business, civic, social and/or service organizations. Candidates for this award must live and/or work in the Bowling Green area, and must demonstrate active leadership which serves and improves their community. Deadline to submit nomination forms is Dec. 31.