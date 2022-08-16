Senior Center 2021

File. A board members tour the new Wood County Senior Center Building.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Nominate a caregiver for the Wood County Committee on Aging’s Golden Care Awards.

The ceremony will be held at the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center located at 140 S. Grove St. on Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

