PERRYSBURG — The Wood County Park District Board of Park Commissioners meeting on Tuesday lacked a quorum. Without a quorum, no voting could take place.
The three absent members of the board were Kim Rose, Tom Myers and Bill Cameron.
Director Chris Smalley said that a special meeting is likely to be called, because of tuck pointing work that needs to be done at Otsego Park.
That meeting was announced on Wednesday. It will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at the Wood County Park District Headquarters, 18729 Mercer Road.
Three contractors submitted quotes for the potential tuck pointing project.
“Companies right now have a window of availability,” Smalley said.
He said that both construction material availability and the contractor’s time were hard to find and this seemed like a “perfect” opportunity to get the work accomplished in a timely fashion.
Smalley also brought ballots for the board members to use in voting for the the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association board members.
The short meeting was followed by a tour of the greenhouses at J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, which is where the board meeting took place.
Smalley gave a reminder that the Park District Native Plant Sale will be taking place on May 7, from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for the public, and at the same time on May 6 for members of the Friends of the Wood County Parks. It will be held at the Wood County Fairgrounds, in the Champion Building, at 13800 W. Poe Road, in Bowling Green. For the first time, the sale will allow use of credit cards for purchases.