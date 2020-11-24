The coronavirus pandemic inspired gardeners to plant vegetable and fruit gardens. During World War II, Americans were urged to plant “victory gardens” as the nation faced potential food shortages.
The COVID-19 crisis has yet to seriously threaten the food supply, but the sight of empty grocery store shelves and less than ideal produce, has led many gardeners to produce their own vegetables and fruits.
The Department of History of the Ohio State University gives us this account: Pilgrims of the Plymouth Colony in today’s Massachusetts shared a meal with the Wampanoag Indians in the autumn of 1621. Documentary evidence of the event comes from the journal of Plymouth Colony’s governor, Edward Winslow, who noted simply that the colonists met with Chief Massasoit and 90 of his men for a feast that lasted four days. No one worried about cholesterol or obesity in 1621.
The Pilgrim governor, William Bradford, proclaimed a day of Thanksgiving to be shared by all colonists and neighboring Native Americans. It is not certain whether wild turkey was part of their first feast. However documented journals note they grew flint corn (multicolored Indian corn), and that was their staple. They grew beans, which they used from when they were small and green upon corn stalks to support the vines. They also had different sorts of pumpkins or squashes. Some of the other vegetables may have included wild onions, spinach, carrots and peas.
Corn, while plentiful, would have been served as a porridge. The fruits they could have eaten were blueberries, plums, grapes, gooseberries, raspberries and cranberries. Cranberries would have been eaten raw, not in a relish like today. Some accounts say the colonists boiled the berries in sugar. However, historians say by the time of the feast, the sugar that had come over on the Mayflower, had depleted. Jellied and canned cranberry sauce did not exist in the marketplace until 1941.
It is not likely that the Pilgrims and the Indians consumed any bread dressing, mashed potatoes or pumpkin pie, and any flour reserves would have been exhausted. Potatoes and sweet potatoes had not made their way to the New World yet. While the pilgrims might have eaten pumpkins and squash, the fledgling colony lacked the butter and wheat flour necessary for making pie crust. Moreover, settlers had not yet constructed an oven for baking.
Americans will share their COVID-19 vegetable and fruit harvest with family and friends on this special day. It is a holiday that brings all Americans together. Like our early colonists that is something worthy of our thanks.