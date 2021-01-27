PERRYSBURG — Fried baloney sandwiches won’t be on the menu as the Perrysburg High School athletic department takes steps to address an anticipated revenue shortfall of as much as $150,000.
The sandwiches are a perennial favorite at the athletic concession stands and represent the revenue problem the athletic department is experiencing.
The sandwiches are made fresh for the sports fan, but coronavirus pandemic restrictions have hit several factors that prevent the popular and profitable item from being made.
The number of booster club members working the booth has been cut from a staff of four to two, for safe social distancing. But they should be able to keep up with demand, because the sandwich itself is no longer allowed. All food will be prepackaged, for safety purposes.
Athletic Director Chuck Jako budgets about $75,000 per year for the department’s costs to put on all events. That covers officials, police officers, ticket takers, the clock, scoreboard and anything else that may be a unique cost.
“When I say football, with five home games, is roughly $75,000, those five games fund the budget for the essential game day. I’m not talking about coaches’ salaries that comes from the general fund, that is much higher, and we still have equipment and supplies,” Jaco said. “Let’s say we went on a spending freeze, where we’re not buying any more equipment and no more uniforms. We need the $75,000, minimum. … With those five home games in the fall, I’ve got the essentials covered for the year.”
A football Friday averages $17,500, for the five games. This past season, during the pandemic, the average was $5,500.
While concessions reopened for the first time during the Friday basketball game, more than half the season has been missed, Jaco said.
Fall season revenue losses through ticket sales were approximately $80,000, but supplemental revenue was also lost by not being able to sell family passes for the 2020-21 school year, he said.
Jaco has a general rule of thumb of 50%. That means 50% of the gate receipts will be the booster club’s sales at any particular game. If $15,000 in gate receipts is brought in at a football game, then the boosters will have an estimated $7,500 in sales. From years of experience, he placed estimated possible gate of 7,500 tickets sold for the Perrysburg game against Bowling Green, with both teams undefeated, as high as $25,000. He estimated basketball at $45,000 in losses. Combined with the losses in booster money, that alone will be more than $150,000.
“(Boosters) can make up to $8,000 to $10,000 on a good ticket night,” Jaco said. “With the new building they’ve doubled their revenue, because they’ve opened up a visitor and a home concessions side.”
While not all that money goes directly into the athletic department budget, it’s necessary, according to Jaco.
“At the end of the day, we’re not going to have enough to cover. What has benefited us is I’ve carried over funds. I don’t operate with zero funds at the end of the year, but I carry over. We have other ways of getting funds,” Jaco said. “We have other ways to generate money, but I’m getting to the point where I’m starting to worry about next year’s season, because I won’t have that carryover.”
A new fundraiser they are attempting called KaZooby, a $25 digital coupon book for deals at Perrysburg and Sylvania restaurants. Books are on sale through the end of January and may be purchased online at https://kazooby.com/schools/fundraiserbooks.
Jaco estimates that if the 700 students involved in sports will make the suggested minimum sales, they will cover $80,000.
The Kazooby app features a variety of deals which will also help the local businesses in town. Jaco called it a win-win for the community.
Meanwhile, he’s still looking for other ways to avoid having to go to the school board for additional money, but he pointed out that the continuing pandemic numbers don’t seem to support fried baloney sandwiches anytime soon.