Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:15 pm

NIOT plans Multifaith Summer Celebration

A free Multifaith Summer Celebration is set for Aug. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Shelter House at City Park.

Not In Our Town will provide grilled hot dogs, chips and water. People are welcome to bring their own food.

Posted in , , on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 1:15 pm.

