TOLEDO – This December, visit downtown Toledo to enjoy the holiday lights displayed throughout Promenade Park.
As part of ProMedica’s Nights of Lights, there will be visits from Santa Claus, character meet-and-greets, hot chocolate and dessert food trucks, Photo Tower and musical performances. The Nights of Lights will be held on:
Saturday, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m.
Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.
Dec. 18, 6-9 p.m.
Dec. 19, 6-9 p.m.
Dec. 26, 4-6 p.m.
ProMedica’s Nights of Lights are free and open to the public.