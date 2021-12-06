PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College is highlighting several milestones in the first 100 days of its president’s tenure with the launch of a new web page.
The page features a message from Dione D. Somerville and signature moments at Ownes. Chief among her priorities has been to glean feedback from students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni, retirees and community leaders.
“Vital input during my first 100 days and beyond will shape the roadmap we will rely upon as we renew with pride and optimism our vision for the future,” Somerville wrote in a letter posted on the web page.
Among the milestones included are her first commencement remarks delivered to students who completed the college’s Licensed Practical Nursing program and her tour of the new $9.6 million Dana Incorporated Advanced Manufacturing Training Center, which will expand the college’s offerings in advanced manufacturing and help to fuel the regional economy by building a skilled workforce.
Early in her tenure, Somerville also visited Toledo Public Schools to engage with K-12 leaders and advance the “shared goal of educating the workforce of tomorrow.” She thanked college stakeholders for inspiring her to do her best to “preserve Owens’ legacy for future generations.”
Somerville was appointed by the board of trustees in May to serve as the eighth president of Owens Community College. Her first day was June 15.
For more, visit owens.edu/100days.
Somerville’s prior experience includes serving as executive vice president at Hawkeye Community College in Iowa and vice president for Student Affairs at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. Her various roles have honed her skills in strategic planning, student success, organizational change, assessment, campus planning and construction, program development, Title IX compliance and much more.
She earned a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University, and a bachelor’s degree in English/writing from Ohio Northern University.