PERRYSBURG — Randolph Drewyor was named treasurer/chief financial officer by the Perrysburg Schools Board of Education on Tuesday morning at a special board meeting.
“We’re so fortunate to have Randy bring his breadth of experience with him as he steps into this key role for our school district,” stated Ray Pohlman, board president. “He has a great track record and we are looking forward to having him join our team.”
The appointment is effective Sept. 27.
Drewyor was treasurer/CFO for Huron City School District in Huron. Before that, he served as treasurer/CFO for Bright Local School District in Mowrystown. In addition, he has over 30 years of experience in the private sector in various technical and management positions. He has also served as a member of the Chillicothe City Schools Board of Education.
“I think that it was a great process that yielded a very deep pool of candidates. I think the board certainly had a challenge in accepting one. Randy is going to be a great fit for the district,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
Drewyor holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ohio University and a bachelor of science degree from Miami University. He has been an active Rotarian for over 20 years and is a United Way of Erie County Board Member.
Pam Harrington stepped down as Perrysburg treasurer/CFO when she accepted a position with Findlay City Schools. The search for Harrington’s replacement began on May 26. Her last official day with Perrysburg Schools was July 30.
John Scott, interim treasurer/CFO, will remain until Drewyor takes over.
The most recent treasurer’s report to the school board was handled by the Golden Gate Financial Services firm and presented by Jeff Dornbusch and Cajon Keeton. The consulting group has been used for their specialty services by the district for many years.