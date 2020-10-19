The cornea is one of the most important parts of your eye. I spend most of my day caring for the corneas of my patients by helping maintain the health of the cornea and rehabilitating those that are diseased. The cornea is the clear structure that is directly over the iris, which is the colored portion of the eye.
The cornea is often times referred to as the eyes window to the world. This clear structure is critically important with how light is focused inside of the eye. If the cornea has too much or too little power than the eye requires, the eye will be out of focus. Fortunately, most patients can wear glasses or contact lenses to help correct for this incorrect focusing. Unfortunately, there are a number of people, regardless of how strong glasses are made, that still cannot see clearly. One of the reasons that this may occur is that the cornea has an irregular shape.
A number of things can cause the cornea to have an irregular shape. If you have ever had an injury to your eye, it may leave your cornea with irregular scarring. If you have ever had an infection in your cornea, it can leave it irregularly shaped. If you have had a corneal transplant, it can leave your cornea with an irregular shape. If you’ve had LASIK (laser assisted in situ keratomileusis), PRK (photorefractive keratectomy), or RK (radial keratotomy) with suboptimal results, it is often times the result of an irregularly shaped cornea postoperatively.
There are other conditions that patients may have that can cause irregular corneas. The most common condition is something called keratoconus. In a normal patient, the cornea has a very round appearance. Keratoconus is a condition where instead of being round, the cornea is cone shaped. Unfortunately, this makes it very difficult for the cornea to focus light correctly on the retina.
Another condition that can cause an irregular corneal surface is epithelial basement membrane dystrophy (often times referred to as a corneal dystrophy or a map dot pattern on the cornea). A normal cornea is very smooth. This is a condition in which the cornea has bumps and irregularities on its surface. These bumps and irregularities make it difficult for the cornea to effectively focus light in the eye. Unfortunately, it is often times difficult to get good vision by simply increasing the strength in your glasses.
One other example of a condition that can create irregularities in the cornea is severe dry eye. This can cause the cornea to become so compromised that there can be a breakdown of the epithelium, which is the very front surface of the cornea. It can make it very difficult for the cornea to appropriately focus images and that can cause blurry vision even with glasses.
Is There A Solution?
Fortunately, we have ways to help patients with irregular corneas. What we used to do is fit patients with irregular corneas with small rigid contact lenses. The benefit of these lenses is that because they are rigid, so when they are placed on the eye, they provide the eye a new,smooth, regular surface for light to enter the eye. The challenge with small rigid lenses is that there is significant lens awareness when the lens is placed on the eye. Often times, it takes weeks to get used to how these lenses feel on the eye.
There is another type of lens that can help create a regular surface for an irregular cornea in a comfortable way. It is referred to as a scleral lens (figure 2). A scleral lens is a very unique lens. It is a large rigid lens that vaults over the cornea and rests on the conjunctiva which is the white part of the eye. When it is placed on the eye, there is saline that resides between the back surface of the lens and the cornea. The new smooth surface of the lens and saline behind the lens helps normalize the front surface of the eye.
Unlike other lenses that are placed on the eye, this lens doesn’t move when a patient blinks. It doesn’t move and there is saline that baths the cornea while you wear this lens. For both of these reasons, this lens is very comfortable immediately upon insertion. Interestingly, most people who have worn soft lenses prior to wearing scleral lenses will often times comment that the scleral lenses are just as comfortable or more comfortable than their soft lenses.
Often times patients may be nervous to place these lenses on their eyes, but people who have never worn any contact lenses before have successfully learned to place these lenses on their eyes at any age.
These properties of scleral lenses make them extremely successful when fit appropriately. There are certain patients that cannot see clearly with standard glasses or contact lenses, but can be corrected to have 20/20 vision with scleral lenses. There are also people who notice significant glare and halos because of the irregularities in their corneas. These can be corrected with scleral lenses.
These are custom lenses that are fit utilizing special technologies that help us view and measure the lenses in unique ways to assure that they are fitting on the eyes appropriately. Optical coherence tomography (OCT) allows us to determine if the lens is fitting appropriately on the eye (figure 2).
For conditions that cause irregular corneas that inappropriately focus images in the eye, there is an option to improve vision. Scleral lenses provide this in a safe and effective way.
Dr. Mile Brujic is a partner of Premier Vision Group at 1222 Ridgewood Drive, Bowling Green.