Close your eyes and you can almost picture the cribbage games by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa, smell the hamloaf coming from the dining area and hear the crack of the billiards cue upstairs.
The new Wood County Senior Center on South Grove Street is just about ready for visitors.
The 34,000-square-foot facility features a huge dining area, coffee atrium with a fireplace, billiards room, media center and other spaces for programs. That compares to 14,500 square feet in the former North Main Street center.
Denise Niese, executive director of the Wood County Committee on Aging, showed off the building in a Wednesday tour. She was asked if she had a special space that stood out to her.
“They’ll all be my favorite once we have people in them,” she said. “There’s so much potential that I’m looking forward to. I’m hoping that as we open, things will get back to normal for all of our seniors.”
Huge, circular lights dot the ceilings, casting a welcoming glow. Light wood floors complement the warm beige tones throughout the center.
The coffee area features a fireplace flickering between tables.
Past the coffee area, heading west, is a donor wall leading to the largest room in the center, the dining area. There will be seating for 180. A piano will sit in the south corner.
A large projector screen shimmies down the wall, perfect for movies and the “Great Decisions” presentations.
The state-of-the-art, stainless steel kitchen will eventually serve lunches five days a week and some dinners.
Also downstairs is a large activity room and gift shop. Niese also pointed out the restrooms, which have spacious stalls and grab bars.
An adult daycare, which will be operated by a private company, has spots for 24 individuals. Located on the north side of the building, the area has its own entrance and patio.
Upstairs is the billiard room, another large meeting space, offices for the committee on aging administration, social services and Bowling Green State University, and a media room, already lined with books and DVDs.
There are televisions in almost every room.
“All of the rooms that have television, the speakers also have hearing assist, meaning if someone has a hearing aid, and it’s one of the newer ones, it has the Bluetooth that will automatically work with it,” Niese said.
The 8,000-square-foot basement was built for future expansion since the center is landlocked, Niese said. It will be used right now for storage and extra sanitizing.
Hop on the elevator to go between floors, or the step up sweeping staircase, which is another focal point in the center.
Outside is one of the most-friendly senior features: Heated concrete to melt snow so there will be no slippery sidewalks.
“This will never freeze, this will never get icy here,” said Phil Spurlock, pointing to the south side walk by the parking lot. He is the superintendent for Mosser Construction, which oversaw the project.
Niese said the $7.1 million building came in under budget.
Some new furniture has been donated by Friends of Wood County Committee on Aging. Some of the older furniture is coming over from the former center. The dining tables are being refurbished.
Sue Hart-Douglas, a board member for the committee on aging, said the entire facility is gorgeous.
“It’s beautiful. It’s really set up well,” she said. “As a registered nurse that used to work in adult daycare, I loved the adult daycare center. They have the patio that they can go outside and a room that if they’re too stimulated, they can be free from stimulation.”
“I thought the dining room was pretty darn impressive,” said board member Tim McCarthy.
Tweaking will continue over the next few weeks as a second coat of asphalt is added to the parking lot and landscaping is planted.
Now, it just needs some seniors to serve.
Niese said she must go by state coronavirus pandemic guidelines and doesn’t know when the center will fully open. The adult daycare area is open right now for tax assistance only, by appointment.
“Right now we can do programming for under 10,” Niese said. “And congregate dining is down the road.”
While the majority of the senior center clientele have probably been vaccinated, most staff members are waiting for a turn, she said.
Niese also said that she is focused on opening the other seven centers in the county; Perrysburg and Bowling Green have limited hours currently.