New school resource officer hired for Perrysburg junior high

PERRYSBURG — Seeking a staff member for increased relationship building between staff and students, the majority of the school board approved an agreement to hire a school resource officer with the City of Perrysburg for the 2020-21 school year to work at Perrysburg Junior High.

At last week’s board of education meeting, Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short, Ph.D., delivered an impassioned opinion of his 20 years of experiences working with school resource officers.

“I’ve worked with the guy who threw them up against the wall and threw them in cuffs,” Short said. “Some were hardened police officers … but that’s not what I’ve seen with Perrysburg. … I’ve seen relationship building more than anything else.”

He and Sara Stockwell, Ed.S., director of student services and well-being, explained the process of deescalation used by the current and past SROs employed by the district, which involves knowledge of the individual students, and their personalities, which is different from that of a teacher or administrator.

“They are trained to deal with very, very intense situations,” Stockwell said.

Board member Gretchen Downs addressed public criticism, from internet sources and from earlier in the evening, about the timing of the decision. Downs referred to what some called “a time of crisis,” because of the special circumstances surrounding the coronavirus, making it inappropriate for the district to decide on the hiring.

Downs said that the officer would be paid by the district for the time worked at the school, but would be an employee of the city through the police department.

With the district looking for an SRO that can “open themselves up to kids,” Downs said it would likely take some extra time to find the right individual. After finding the person, they would have to be trained for the specific job and the hope is for that person to start in the fall, after the COVID-19 crisis is expected to be over.

“Chief (Patrick) Jones is on the resource committee and knows the type of officer we are looking for,” Brook Price, assistant superintendent, said.

The current SRO at the high school is paid $64,000 by the district, which is close to what Treasurer Pam Harrington said was close to the top of the pay scale, because the district pays 70% of the salary for the officer. During school vacation periods, like summer break, the officer would be working other duties for the police department.

“I’m voting for this because voters voted for this in November, and I’m going to honor that vote,” said board member Eric Bennington, referring to an operating levy that was approved.

Board member and retired teacher Sue Larimer also gave her support.

“We’re taking the whole child approach,” she said.

Board member Kelly Ewbank voted against the hiring.

“Having an SRO in the building does not deter a school shooter. Research shows that having an SRO does not make your school any safer and in fact having an SRO increased arrests and alters the atmosphere of the school,” Ewbank said. “I just can’t justify spending the money on something that is not going to make our schools safer, but make it appear safer.”

Board president Ray Pohlman addressed the research that Ewbank cited, and spoke about his positive experience, as a teacher, with the relationship building he saw between students and SROs.

“Out of 57 articles he wrote, not one was about school safety. These articles were written as peer reviewed journal articles,” Pohlman said. “Out of 10 book chapters that he contributed to, only one dealt with school safety.”

Audience member Todd Grayson spoke during the public participation section of the meeting.

“In a free society if you want to hurt people, it’s not too hard,” Grayson said. “Outside of teachers, adding new staff is pretty tone deaf.”