MILLBURY — Lake Elementary students will soon have more classroom space and air conditioning.
A new building project was narrowly approved by voters on Tuesday in the Lake Locals School District.
According to unofficial results, the bond was approved with 1,126 votes (51.25%), with 1,071 (48.75%) against.
“I knew it would probably be a close race. I was cautiously optimistic,” said Tim Krugh, president of the board of education. “That’s the way our school issues typically are.”
The school will be paid for with an extension of the middle school bond and a millage addition. The total additional cost to taxpayers will be $94 annually, for the owner of a $100,000 home.
The $35 million, 37-year bond issue is for the construction of a new elementary school to replace the current one that was built in 1960.
Lake school voters are currently paying $101 annually on the 3.3 existing mills being paid on the middle school bond issue. Voters approved adding 2.7 mills, for a total of 6 mills. The 3.3 mills for construction of the middle school, which opened in 2003, has been collected since 2000 and will expire in 2024.
“Obviously, nobody wants to pay more taxes, but we definitely need a new building. It’s outlived its useful life,” Krugh said.
Last week, there was a gas line leak, which was fixed over the weekend; the pipes were all rotted, he said.
First Solar money, while not being used for the new school, was part of the selling points for the new millage, Krugh said.
The company announced an expansion this year at its Ohio 795 site, giving the school district a 15-year, 65% tax abatement deal with a total of $1.1 million, in taxes and annual lump sum cash.
“From my perspective, without the First Solar abatement money, which provided us with operating money for the foreseeable future … I’m not sure we ever would have gone to the ballot,” Krugh said.
“On the other hand, I think a lot of the ‘no’ voters were asking ‘why don’t use the money for that,” he said. “We … have made it clear, without the First Solar money we would have been on the ballot in 2018 and 2024 for operating expenses.
“Those abatement payments opened to the door (to a new elementary).”
The First Solar money will be used for operating expenses and will keep Lake off the ballot for new money until 2030. The last time Lake had a new operating levy on the ballot was 2012.
The bond issue will pay for a new two-story building on the Lemoyne Road campus. The size of the school will increase from 32 classrooms to 53. The new elementary will be a PK-6 building. The existing elementary houses PK-4, with grades 5-7 in the middle school and grades 8-12 in the high school.
A covered connection will be added to allow staff to move between buildings.
Construction may start in 2022 and the building should be open at the latest for fall 2024, if the bond passes.