A collaborative effort between the Wood County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society and the North Baltimore Area Historical Society has produced a new book entitled “Pioneer Days, North Baltimore and Henry Township.”
Inspired by the efforts of North Baltimore native Tom Boltz, with the assistance of other local genealogy and history buffs, the book features historical articles written by early pioneers of the area published in the North Baltimore Weekly Beacon between 1889 and 1923. The text is supplemented with photographs and is fully indexed.
Margaret Bobb and William Roberts of the North Baltimore Area Historical Society aided in the research and photo selection. Alexandra Van Laven reviewed the transcripts for accuracy. Jim Instone, Millie Broka and Deb Dauer of the Wood County Genealogical Society put the finishing touches on the book.
The book is available from both societies at a cost of $15 each, plus sales tax.
The Wood County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society office is located on the first floor of the Wood County Office Building, One Courthouse Square. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, except holidays. Cash and checks are accepted. Credit cards are not accepted. The phone is 419 354-9557and is only answered during office hours. Mail orders are available, call or email wcogs@wcogs.org for details.
The North Baltimore Area Historical Society can be contacted at nboahs@nbpubliclibrary.org or 419-257-2266. The office hours are Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-noon March through December.