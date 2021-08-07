A frightening medical experience helped confirm the religious direction for new Abiding Word Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Samuel Johnson.
Early in his study at Bethany Lutheran Theological Seminary, Johnson passed out during a Lenten service and woke up while being loaded into an ambulance. Medically, he’s fine, but the event showed him the importance of his calling.
“By the time I got to the hospital the president of the seminary came over to me and gave me a devotion. It was so comforting,” Johnson said. “That experience helped me realize how important it is to be a pastor, with how comforting it is.”
He vividly recalls the relief he felt from hearing the Bible verses.
“It was just overwhelming, but that’s why it’s so special. I didn’t know what was going on and the president came in and shared that devotional with me.”
Johnson started at Abiding Word, 17202 Mercer Road in Bowling Green, on July 4.
This is his first calling and he said he feels lucky that he has a single church with a full-time position.
He graduated in May with his doctorate in theology.
Johnson’s last year of school was spent as a vicar at Our Savior Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
His official office hours are Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
“That’s what’s listed, but you will definitely find me here at other times as well,” Johnson said. “As a pastor, my primary calling is preaching the word. So I spend a lot of time preparing my sermons and studying God’s word. So that’s first and foremost.
“Obviously I’m called to serve the congregation here,” Johnson said. “I’m not done at 4 o’clock and then just going home. I’m there all the time, for everybody. It’s a balance between studying the word, being there for everyone and being with your family.”
He expects to spend time visiting members of the congregation who cannot get to the church on Sunday. There are about 150 members.
He came from Nicollet, Minnesota, with his wife, Elisa and their two daughters, Tovah, 4, and Moriah, 3.
“I’m very much family oriented. So whenever I can, I’m trying to apply God’s word to family life. I think it’s really important. Family is the bedrock of our society. I think that God’s word has a lot to say about it. My passion is helping marriages,” Johnson said.
He’s not a clinical psychologist or counselor, but feels there are a lot of ways a pastor can help with marriages, believing it’s best when one can work with both a pastor and counselor, so the spiritual side of things is not missed.
The congregation could be having an increase in the musical selections. His bachelor’s degree is in music from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minnesota. He was originally in piano performance.
“I like Chopin, Liszt, Beethoven, but Chopin is my favorite. I appreciate hymns and spirituals, but I still miss Chopin,” Johnson said. “There isn’t much time, but there’s enough time to play. I’m working on a piece called ‘Happy Birthday In the Style of Chopin.’ It’s fairly complicated. They have not all heard me play, but I’m sure it will be enjoyed.”
The church does have an organist and he will have the opportunity to help pick selections.
“I get to pick the hymns, but I won’t really get to pick the music selections. We’ll probably do some duets though, like an organ piano duet. That will be fun,” Johnson said.
He’s looking forward to learning more about his new community. His hometown has a population of about 1,000, so Bowling Green is significantly larger and he is hoping to be able to take part in community events and find out what the university has to offer. He has already heard about the School of Music at Bowling Green State University and the many musical events that happen in a typical year.