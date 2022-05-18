PERRYSBURG – Zoar Lutheran Church of Perrysburg is commissioning Pastor Richard Rentner on Sunday at the 8:30 and 11 a.m. services. Pastor Paul Reichert of Zoar Lutheran Church will preside over the commission.
Rentner will serve as visitation pastor for Zoar.
“We want those members who are no longer able to come to church know that Zoar cares for them and that we remember them,” Rentner said. “I enjoy visiting and interacting with people. I find peoples’ lives are rich with experiences and it’s fascinating to hear their stories. I think they also find the visits meaningful, and that they’re able to take Communion.”
Rentner has served for 46 years. He began his ministry in downtown Detroit and then served churches in suburban Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Adrian, Michigan, as well as All Saints Lutheran in Toledo. While he retired from full-time ministry in 2015, he has served as interim pastor at three area churches.
Rentner and his wife Sue have four children and eight grandchildren.
Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave., has been a cornerstone of Perrysburg since 1850.