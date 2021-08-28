PEMBERVILLE — The Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community will host a grand opening and dedication service of a new assisted living neighborhood on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m.
The new neighborhood, named the Oakwood, doubles the previous capacity in assisted living suites to 64 rooms, including models ranging from studios to alcove to one-bedroom suite options – all private rooms, with bathrooms and kitchenettes.
The new two-story building also includes a variety of centralized common spaces on each floor complete with family-style dining, an oversized kitchen to provide meals or snacks whenever a resident wishes, sitting rooms and family visitation areas – all in a gorgeous open design.
“We are so very excited about this expansion at Otterbein Pemberville, both for our current residents and enabling us to look forward to welcoming even more assisted living residents to the Otterbein family,” said Denice Day, executive director of Otterbein Pemberville. “With dynamic designs and a life enrichment focus for our seniors, The Oakwood showcases a warm atmosphere with all private suites, exceptional hospitality and life enrichment to enhance the quality of life and holistic growth of older persons.”
Abigail Carder, marketing director at Otterbein Pemberville, said that more than half of the 64 suites have already been reserved.
For more information visit otterbein.org/oakwood.