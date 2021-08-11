ROSSFORD — The history of the city of has come to life through a new permanent sidewalk mural framing the Edward Ford Memorial Park on Dixie Highway.
A brief ceremony marking the completion of the mural will be held this morning at 9 at the park, 146 Dixie Hwy.
The mural, created by area artist and muralist Caroline Jardine, features 38 sidewalk panels depicting Rossford’s history, including its founder, Edward Ford and his wife, Caroline Ross; some of the 16 family grocery stores that once dotted the city’s neighborhoods; the Libbey Owens Ford factory tower; the city’s longtime family-owned hardware store; and the city’s first churches.
In addition, some of the 58-inch square panels feature artwork that are a nod to the city’s rich cultural heritage, a result of the many Eastern European immigrants who came to work and live in Edward Ford’s “company town.”
The mural was created using historical photos of Rossford and marks the city’s first major mural.
The mural is part of the Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau’s “Building Our Legacy” campaign for the Edward Ford Memorial Park. The campaign’s goal is to provide upgrades and renovations to the Edward Ford Memorial Park, making it a destination for arts and cultural programming and to provide a snapshot of Rossford’s unique place in history as Edward Ford’s “company town.”
Plans include renovations to the park’s pavilion, installation of an interactive digital display that will allow visitors to learn more about innovations in the glass-making industry Rossford helped create, as well as the city’s immigrant beginnings and rich cultural heritage.
The Edward Ford Memorial Park was built in 1998 to commemorate the city’s centennial anniversary. The one-acre park is adjacent to the former Ford Club (now IPS Headquarters). The Ford Club was built by Edward Ford to provide his employees with a place to recreate and socialize and included a bowling alley and ballroom.