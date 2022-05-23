DEFIANCE — A global leader in the production of specialty chemical solutions has announced plans to construct a new plant in Northwest Ohio where it can better serve the Eastern Great Lakes region.
Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc.’s new facility in Defiance will focus on the leading liquid sulfur-based crop nutrition brands Thio-Sul, KTS, K-Row 23 as well as sulfite chemistries for the industrial markets.
This is a multi-million dollar investment and will create at least 17 new jobs.
“Our investment in this new manufacturing facility will service the local community and support the increased demand in the region,” said Russell Sides, executive vice president, Tessenderlo Kerley Inc. “This strategic venture not only combines excellence in process technology, but also diversifies our local market position, and strengthens our sustainability goals by bringing us closer to our customers.”
Along with its ideal location in the Midwest, Tessenderlo Kerley also cited a comprehensive transportation network and a strong, highly qualified workforce as critical factors in its site location decision.
“We and our partners at JobsOhio, the Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County and the Napoleon, Defiance and Western Railway were proud to support this project and welcome Tessenderlo Kerley’s plans for its first investment in Ohio. Tessenderlo Kerley is a global producer and distributor of fertilizers, crop protection products and more, and this new facility and talent from Northwest Ohio will play a critical role as the company continues to grow in the North American market,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership
The plant is expected to become operational in the first quarter of 2024.
“We are thrilled with Tessenderlo Kerley’s decision to construct a new plant in Defiance, Ohio, which will be directly served by the Napoleon, Defiance and Western Railway,” said Alex Yeros, president and CEO of Pioneer Lines. “Since taking ownership of the NDW, we have worked closely with local, state, and federal partners to invest over $13 million to rehabilitate the line. We made these investments with growth in mind and knowing that the NDW is strategically located to serve and connect the region’s growing economy to domestic and global markets. We are delighted Tessenderlo Kerley recognized this as well. They have been terrific partners in bringing this project to fruition and we look forward to helping them grow and thrive in Ohio.”
The Regional Growth Partnership is the lead economic development organization serving 17 counties in Northwest Ohio. As a private nonprofit development corporation, the RGP is dedicated to fostering regional, national and international business investment opportunities across the region. The RGP serves as Northwest Ohio’s network partner for JobsOhio.
Visit www.rgp.org for more information.