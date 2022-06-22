PERRYSBURG — The shifting in administrative positions continues at Perrysburg Junior High School, with Brandon Decker becoming the new assistant principal.
Decker, a Perrysburg High School science teacher, was recommended to the board of education, and unanimously approved, as assistant principal at the short June 7 board work session. The appointment is effective Aug. 1.
PJHS Principal Don Christie is moving into administration to become the executive director of human resources. Scott Buker, currently the junior high school assistant principal, is set to become the principal effective Aug. 1.
“We’re really excited to have (Decker) on board. He is an integral part of the district and is certainly knowledgeable and a teacher that other teachers respect. He brings a lot of experience with him in regards to working with other teachers and families. So we are just thrilled with having him on the team,” Brook Price, assistant superintendent, said.
Decker’s two-year administrative contract will be effective from Aug. 1 to July 30, 2024, at a salary of $95,686 annually.
Decker’s teaching career began at Revere High School in Richfield, from 2007-14 before joining Perrysburg Schools. He is director of goalkeeping for the Greater Toledo Football Club. He previously served as varsity head soccer coach for Perrysburg Schools from 2014-20 and varsity assistant soccer coach for Revere High School from 2007-14.
Decker holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Bowling Green State University and earned his Master of Arts in Education Administration from University of Akron. He was a Arthur S. Holden Foundation Teaching Award for Excellence in Science Education Nominee and received the Outstanding Science Teaching Award from the Akron Section of the American Chemical Society.
“We are excited to welcome Mr. Decker to this position,” said Tom Hosler, superintendent. “His experience within our school district as a teacher and coach make him a great fit for this position.”
Hosler was not present at the board working group meeting, as he was involved in legislative work in Columbus, on behalf of the school district.
Christie and Buker’s new positions were announced at the April 18 full board meeting.
Christie begins his new role with a two year contract, effective August 1, at his current salary.
Buker also has a two year contract, with a new salary of $108,945