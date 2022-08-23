School Crossing

File. Kids brave the cold while crossing Haskins Road Friday afternoon after leaving school at Conneaut Elementary in Bowling Green. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

New crosswalks will be available to Bowling Green City Schools, which has limited busing this school year due to a driver shortage.

Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to parents on Monday announced the additions.

