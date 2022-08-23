New crosswalks will be available to Bowling Green City Schools, which has limited busing this school year due to a driver shortage.
Superintendent Francis Scruci in an email to parents on Monday announced the additions.
“Due to the 2-mile radius becoming necessary, we are aware that there will be additional walkers and we have worked with the city and the Bowling Green Police Division to identify additional crosswalks necessary to make the morning and afternoon commute as safe as possible,” he said.
“We were able to secure additional crossing guards this afternoon and wanted to convey the areas where they will be posted to cross students safely.”
The crosswalks will be in effect from 8:15-9:15 a.m. and then again from 3:15-4:15 p.m.:
Conneaut Avenue and Haskins Road (same as last year)
South College Drive and Scott Hamilton Avenue (same as last year)
Sand Ridge Road and South Church Street (same as last year)
Poe Road and Haskins Road (new this year)
Napoleon Road near the 400 block (new this year)
Gypsy Lane and Main Street (new this year)
Gorrill Road and Mitchel Road (new this year)
“We know that our busing situation has caused some stress in regards to moving the radius to 2 miles due to driver shortage,” Scruci said. “However, we are optimistic that we will be able to return to the one mile no later than January and with any good fortune sooner.”
Due to a lack of bus drivers, the school board in July cut its transportation for elementary students, to only provide busing if a child lives beyond 2 miles of their school.
The previous policy was 1 mile for grades kindergarten to five. Grades six-12 continue to be 2 miles.