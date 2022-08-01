BGSU Education

Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third health educator this summer.

 supplied photo

Bowling Green State University recently hired a community health educator as part of its continued investment into the health and well-being of students, faculty and staff and commitment to the BGSU Community of Care action plan.

A recent BGSU graduate, Lauren Albert ‘21 began her role as the university’s third health educator this summer. She has a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies and is now pursuing her Master of Public Health.

