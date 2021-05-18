JERRY CITY – Elmwood High School’s band director is asking for a new band tower, stating the current one is no longer safe.
Megan Hayes told the board of education at its meeting Monday that the current tower, used at the practice field, is unsafe to stand on.
It is sitting on the ground with no base, a step on the ladder is blocked by a board so it has to be skipped, there are boards of the platform that are bowed and cracked, and there is nothing on the platform to hang onto once it is reached, Hayes said.
There also is no safety structure when climbing up or down the ladder, she said.
Hayes added she doesn’t know how many years it has been used at the practice field.
She has researched a steel tower that is 16 feet with stairs on the inside rather than a ladder, making it easier to ascend and descend.
It will withstand up to 150 mph winds and meets all Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety standards.
Installation, including pouring of the concrete base, has been estimated at $40,000, Hayes said, and a company from Fort Wayne, Indiana, would do the work.
“We feel safe that we would stay under that,” said Superintendent Tony Borton about the estimate.
Unlike the current tower, there would be very little upkeep for the steel tower, Hayes said.
She has an unencumbered balance of $10,500 in her band account, which she would put toward the purchase.
“I do think for the safety of everyone involved, myself, the students, the future of this program … I appreciate (your consideration),” Hayes said.
There will be an estimated 60 students in next year’s band program.
The board took no action of the request.