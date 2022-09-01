“Neurodiversity: The range of differences in individual brain function and behavioral traits, regarded as part of normal variation in the human population (used especially in the context of autistic spectrum disorders.)” –from Dictionary Online.

What a wonderful word neurodiversity is. It puts mental health and illness in the context of diversity; the variations that exist across the human continuum. If we accept racial, ethnic, religious, and ethnic diversity, why not include neurological diversity in the discussion also? As a matter of fact, we should not only tolerate it, but also celebrate it.

