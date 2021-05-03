North Baltimore High School
The staff has selected Meghan Thompson as Student of the Month for April and Gavin Lieb as Student of the Month for May.
Thompson is near the top of her class while taking a challenging slate of high school and college coursework. She has been a member of the golf team and the cheerleading squad. She has also been involved with art club and jazz band, and devotes her time to the high school’s local volunteer organization, Paws for a Cause.
She was also chosen to represent the district at the state-wide HOBY Leadership Camp.
After graduation, Thompson will attend the University of Kentucky with plans on becoming a neonatal dietitian.
Lieb prioritizes his time, succeeds at every task, and sets the bar high for the other students. In the classroom, he also is one of those students who is always paying attention, can speak with tact and grace on any subject, and is able to bring the class discussion to a deeper level.