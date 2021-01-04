NORTH BALTIMORE – North Baltimore Schools will maintain a healthy cash balance for the next five years.
The five-year forecast presented by Treasurer Steve Stewart has revenue exceeding expenses each of the next five year, keeping the district’s cash balance at between $5.72 million and $7.37 million for the life of the forecast.
While Stewart reported real estate taxes continue to grow at about 1% for each of the next five years, he kept the amount flat at $3.57 million for each year. About 37% of the district’s general fund revenue is from real estate taxes.
Around 9% of its operating fund comes from income taxes, which Stewart also projected to increase 1% each of the next five years. This lines increases from $889,046 in fiscal year 2021 to $925,145 in fiscal year 2025.
He kept state aid flat at $4.21 million due to the uncertainty of the state budget. This item accounts for 44% of the budget.
Total revenues for the next five years go from $9.54 million to $9.57 million.
Salaries account for 55% of the budgeted expenses and are expected to increase 2.25% while benefits are at 19% with a projected increase of 1%.
Salaries increase from $4.86 million to $5.31 million while benefits rise from $1.65 million to $1.72 million.
Purchases services such as instructional services take 13% of the budget and stay flat at $1.15 million for each of the next five years.
Total expenditures increase from $8.82 million in fiscal year 2021 to $9.34 million in fiscal year 2025.
“It is important to remember that this is only a projection of the future. …” Stewart wrote in his report to the board. “All projections and assumptions stated today could change tomorrow as it is impossible to predict the future.”
The school board approved the forecast at its October meeting.