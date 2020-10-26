NORTH BALTIMORE — The school district is asking voters to renew an emergency levy which has been collected for 10 years.
The levy collects $157,250 annually, said Superintendent Ryan Delaney.
“It’s real small, that’s why we’re not letting it disappear,” said Treasurer Steve Stewart.
“We don’t want to ask for any new, but we also don’t want to lose is either. … I like to stay in the black,” he said.
The district operates on an $11 million budget. The money collected from the levy will go into the general fund.
The emergency levy, set at 1.45 mills, first passed in 2011 and will run another 10 years if approved Nov. 3.
District supporters are putting signs out and that is the limit of the campaign, Stewart said.
Emergency levies can have any length up to 10 years.
“We’re going as long as we can,” Stewart said. “We’re trying to avoid any new money.”