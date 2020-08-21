NORTH BALTIMORE – North Baltimore Local Schools will use a hybrid model this year, with the first cohort of students returning to the classroom yesterday.
Two groups have been established: Group North and Group Baltimore.
The classes were split right down the middle to not show favoritism, and families are together on the same schedule, said Superintendent Ryan Delaney.
“We’re all clicking today,” he said Thursday morning, halfway through the school day.
Group North will attend school on Monday and Tuesday each week, while Group Baltimore will attend school Thursday and Friday each week.
The exception is this week.
Group North attended school on Thursday and will not return until Monday. Group Baltimore will attend school today and not return until Aug. 27.
Wednesdays will be spent deep cleaning.
“We’ve been practicing for a month, to make sure we have all the answers as best as we can,” Delaney said.
Delaney said 50 of the district’s 700 students have chosen to take classes online.
“That’s absolutely fine,” he said. “Parents want to make sure their kids remain safe. “We want make sure we are flexible.”
At school, teachers will take their students’ temperatures as they arrive to first period. Delaney said it takes about 30 seconds as all classes are between eight and 12 students.
The district will stay with the hybrid model until Oct. 16, at which time it will evaluate the current state of the virus.
The hybrid model allows for a smaller number of students to be in school and transported daily. This enhances social distancing by default, according to the plan.
Other parts of the plan include:
• Staff and students in grades PK-12 must wear masks.
• For the hybrid model, transportation will run as normal and all students will be mandated to wear a mask on the bus. It is highly recommended that parents transport their child whenever possible.
• Students who will need Chromebooks for home will have them assigned to them on their first day in school. These computers will be strictly for home use, they will not travel back and forth with the student.
• When students are not physically in the building, they will receive online lessons through Google Classroom.
• On Wednesdays, all students are remote with online lessons. Teachers will be able to answer questions, collaborate with other staff, prepare online lessons, and receive professional development.
• This plan will be evaluated quarterly.
• All students will eat in the cafeteria with assigned seating.
• All special classes, such as music, will be held in the classroom.
• A mask will be provided to the students in grades PK-12 if one is needed.
• Teachers and aides will work from the classroom all five days.
• Classroom field trips will not take place.
• Staff will allow students to have frequent mask breaks.
• A 14-day quarantine will be required for any student or staff member who tests positive for coronavirus.
• Schools will have an isolation room to be used for students exhibiting symptoms until they can be picked up by a parent or guardian.
• The staff member must be prepared for a sub (lesson plans, assessments, etc.).