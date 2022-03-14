PERRYSBURG — As part of the Mercy Health Better Living Speaker Series, oncology nurses Lori Parker and Kendal Delaney will present Navigating a Cancer Diagnosis at Way Public Library on Thursday from 2-3 p.m.
In the United States, one in two men and one in three women will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.
Parker, RN, BSN, and Delaney, RN, BSN, will discuss the role of the oncology nurse navigator and its impact on cancer care – from screening to diagnosis, cancer treatment to survivorship. Also learn ways to reduce the risk of cancer.
Parker’s nursing career began in critical care, emergency settings, and interventional radiology. She developed and managed the Mercy Health Lung Screening Program, which navigates patients through lung cancer screening, treatment and/or surveillance. Since 2018, Parker has served as oncology ancillary services manager, where she leads a team with diverse specialties including genetic counseling, nutritional counseling, cancer registry, social work, and nurse navigation.
Delaney has been with Mercy Health since 1988 and has extensive experience in oncology, including previous involvement with stem cell transplant, clinical research and chemotherapy. Kendal currently serves as a lung navigator and has established the multidisciplinary Lung Clinic, which expedites each patient receiving treatment recommendations from surgical, medical, and radiation oncologists in a single appointment.
This educational presentation is free and will be in-person in the Mercy Health Activity Center on the main floor. Registration is not required but seating is limited. For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Masks are required.