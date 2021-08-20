WALBRIDGE — If animals could talk, what stories would they share? Join the Wood County District Public Library and the Wood County Park District for Nature Talks on Sept. 8 and Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. at Walbridge Veterans Memorial Park.
On Sept. 8, learn about the intricate lives of spiders. Participants will play a nature game, learn about local spiders, and look for spiders with a Wood County Naturalist.
On Oct. 6, use items found in your backyard to make some nature-inspired art.
No registration is required. This event is weather permitting. For more information, call 419-352-8253 or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.