WHITEHOUSE — Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rehabilitation has had a record-breaking year for animal admissions with nearly 700 more animals taken in already this year than any other previous year to date. The increased admissions mean increased costs for the privately funded non-profit organization.
This Sunday, the community can come out and support Nature’s Nursery at The Whitehouse Inn for Brunch With The Birds.
Brunch With The Birds is taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Whitehouse Inn offers brunch every Sunday, but this one will be a bit more wild. Nature’s Nursery will be outside of the restaurant on the lawn with a variety of wild birds for people to meet including a barn owl, barn swallows, a barred owl, a harris’s hawk, a mallard duck and screech owls.
“These birds are some of Nature’s Nursery Education Ambassadors and are very used to people and being on programs” said Allison Schroeder, the Nature’s Nursery executive director. “Due to most of our events being cancelled they have not gotten to be out in the public much recently. This will be a great time for them to spread their wings for photos and show off for people who enjoy seeing them.”
The Whitehouse Inn brunch is offered at their standard menu pricing and 20% of all purchases will be donated to Nature’s Nursery. Reservations are not required but are recommended by calling 419-877-1180. There is no cost to meet the Nature’s Nursery birds but donations are appreciated.
COVID-19 distancing and precautions will be practiced by the Nature’s Nursery staff and volunteers.