The Drug Enforcement Administration’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday..
“Disposing of unneeded medications can help prevent drugs from being misused,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Overdose deaths continue to hit tragic record highs. I encourage everyone to dispose of unneeded prescription medications now.”
This bi-annual event offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide.
Drug overdose deaths are up 16% in the last year, claiming more than 290 lives every day.
According to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a majority of people who misused a prescription medication obtained the medicine from a family member or friend.
“Working in close partnership with local law enforcement, Take Back Day has removed more than 15 million pounds of medication from circulation since its inception. In October of 2021, we collected nearly 23,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medication in Michigan,” said DEA Cleveland Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tom Gergye.
A location finder and partner toolbox are available at www.DEATakeBack.com.
Some local sites include the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and police departments in Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Perrysburg Township, Rossford, Walbridge and Northwood.
Year-round receptacles are available at more than 13,000 pharmacies, hospitals, police departments and businesses.