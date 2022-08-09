Bengals Stadium Naming Rights Football

A pedestrian runs through Smale Park on the Ohio River front near Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals NFL team, as a celebratory 50th anniversary banner is displayed outside its gates in Cincinnati, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The team announced Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, that the venue will be called Paycor Stadium after the naming right were bought by the Cincinnati-based maker of human resources software. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

 John Minchillo

CINCINNATI (AP) — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals will no longer carry the name of team founder and NFL pioneer Paul Brown.

Paycor, a Cincinnati-based provider of human resources software, has bought the naming rights to the stadium in a deal announced Tuesday. The venue will be known as Paycor Stadium.

