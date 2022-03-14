National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will be hosting a free mental health first aid training with the Wood County Committee on Aging.
This eight-hour training teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to people, specifically older adults, with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social or self-help care.
The training will be held on April 27 from 8:30 a.m.-4: 30 p.m at Wood County Committee on Aging, 140 S. Grove St. Lunch will be provided. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-first-aid/ to learn more about the training. Pre-registration is required by calling 419-353-5661 or 1-800-367-4935.