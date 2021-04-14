National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has a variety of programming available in April and May. This programming is free and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:
· The next Mental Health First Aid course will be held on Zoom over two days: April 28 and 29, both from 9 a.m.-noon. Mental Health First Aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social or self-help care.
· NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. The course provides critical information and strategies related to living with mental illness. Classes begin on May 3 from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom.
· On May 19 from 6-8 p.m., NAMI Wood County will be discussing the process of planning for the financial future of loved ones impacted by mental health conditions for the NAMI Education Series. They will have speakers to discuss STABLE accounts (an investment account available to eligible individuals with disabilities, including people with mental health diagnoses), and estate planning.
Membership levels for NAMI range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.