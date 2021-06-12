National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free programming:
· On Tuesday from 5-7:30 p.m., NAMI Wood County will be hosting an in-person Nite Out with NAMI event. There will be yard games and Subway sandwiches available for this socially distant picnic. RSVP by phone, email or at www.namiwoodcounty.org
· NAMI Wood County has started hosting a second NAMI Connection Group targeted for masculine identifying individuals. This is a recovery support group for adults living with a mental illness. This support group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m.
· To promote social connection, health and wellness, NAMI Wood County is hosting their second annual PreBurn Virtual 5K. Complete the 5K (3.1 miles) all at once or over several sessions. Participants can complete the race any way they want, whether it is running, walking, biking, dancing, etc. As part of this event, individuals can also purchase a T-shirt in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month. T-shirts are available until June 30.
· On Oct. 1, NAMI Wood County will be hosting their annual AfterBurn fall event at the Wood County Fairgrounds. This event includes a 5k/1 mile run, chili cook-off and family activities.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit the website. Benefits include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.