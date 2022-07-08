National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County will be moving to a new facility in August. Their new location will be at 1250 Ridgewood Drive.
In preparation for the move, NAMI Wood County is hosting a moving sale on July 19 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and July 22 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at their current location, 541 W. Wooster St. Floor 1.
Some of the items included in the sale are desks, bookshelves and other gently used items. There will also be artwork for sale that is created by community members.
This sale will be cash only and all items must be taken when purchased as the organization will not hold items.
Proceeds from the sale will go towards new furniture and amenities for NAMI Wood County’s new facility. Proceeds from the artwork will go towards the local artists who created the artwork.
For more information, to register for programming or to become a NAMI Wood County member, visit www.namiwodocounty.org. Email [email protected] or call 419-352-0626.