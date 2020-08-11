NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming beginning in August and into September. This programming is free and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:
· The final webinar in the Mental Health Conference Series will be held on Thursday from noon-1:30 p.m. This webinar will discuss mental health services during coronavirus.
· NAMI Family and Friends will be on Sept. 16 from 6-8 p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.
· Beginning Sept. 14 from 3-5 p.m., NAMI Peer-to-Peer will be held online for individuals living with mental illness. This is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges.
· Join a great gathering opportunity virtually. Nite Out with NAMI will be on Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. on the House Party app.
· NAMI Family-to-Family will begin on Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m. online. This is an educational course for family, caregivers and friends of individuals with a mental illness. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections, Parent & Caregiver, and others.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County offers free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.