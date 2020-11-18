National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the community. NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming available that is free and available to Wood County residents.
The following program will be offered virtually:
· NAMI Family and Friends will be tonight from 6-8. This free online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.
· On Dec. 4 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., join NAMI Wood County for an online Mental Health First Aid course. Mental Health First Aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.
Anyone interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member should visit the website for more details. The benefits include discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $75.
NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent and Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.