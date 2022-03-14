National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.
· NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. This 6-week course covers the fundamentals of caring for your family, your child, and yourself. The class begins on April 12 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the NAMI Wood County Office, Floor 1. Visit the website to register.
· Peer and Family Support Group is an ongoing support group led and comprised of both individuals and loved ones affected by mental illness. The group meets from 6-7:30 p.m. at Way Public Library in Perrysburg on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.
· NAMI Wood County is hosting their 2022 Spring T-shirt Sale from now until the end of May. To amplify the message of “Together for Mental Health,” NAMI Wood County will use this time to bring all voices together to advocate for mental health. Their shirt was designed by Liana Carr, winner of the 2022 spring T-shirt design contest. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/tshirtfundraiser/ to purchase.
· Are you a male identifying individual looking for support with mental wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group on Zoom the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-7:30 p.m. More details at www.namiwoodcounty.org.
NAMI membership levels range from $5 to $60. NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.