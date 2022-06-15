National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is a self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.
· Are you a male identifying individual looking for support with mental wellness? Join NAMI Wood County’s Men’s Support Group on Zoom the second and fourth Thursday of each month from 6-7:30p.m.
· The Wellness Recovery Action Plan Workshop is free of charge, a self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. WRAP was developed by Mary Ann Copeland. Your WRAP program is designed by you in practical, day-to-day terms, and holds the key to getting and staying well. NAMI Wood County’s WRAP Workshop will be held Tuesday and June 23 and June 24 from 10-2p.m. all three days. Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/wrap/ to register.
NAMI Wood County is also continuing their NAMI Connections support group in a hybrid model. Other support groups, like Peer and Family, are happening in person.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.