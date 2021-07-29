National Alliance on Mental Illness is providing mini-grants to faith-based organizations in Wood County. This gives the opportunity for faith-based organizations to implement mental health education and awareness events. The requirements for this funding include:
· The organization’s primary purpose is to provide faith-based programs and services.
· The organization resides in Wood County.
· 2-5 representatives from the organization attend the following trainings provided by NAMI Wood County:
Adult Mental Health First Aid on Oct. 13 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
o “Bridges of Hope” Presentation on Nov. 17 from 6-8 p.m.
· The organization implements a program or activity to provide mental health education programs to their faith community.
For more information, contact NAMI Wood County via email: info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626.