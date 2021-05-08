National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is offering free events, educational classes, support groups and other programs that address mental health for the community.
· NAMI Wood County has started hosting a second NAMI Connection Group targeted for masculine identifying individuals. This is a recovery support group for adults living with a mental illness. This support group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 6-7:30p.m.
· To promote social connection, health and wellness, NAMI Wood County is hosting the second annual PreBurn Virtual 5K. Complete the 5K (3.1 miles) all at once or over several sessions. Participants can complete the race anyway they want, whether it is running, walking, biking or dancing. As part of this event, individuals can also purchase a T-shirt in observance of Mental Health Awareness Month.
· NAMI Peer-to-Peer is a recovery-focused educational program for adults who wish to establish and maintain wellness in response to mental health challenges. The course provides critical information and strategies related to living with mental illness. Classes are Mondays from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom.
· On May 19 from 6-8 p.m., NAMI Wood County will be discussing the process of Planning for the financial future of loved ones impacted by mental health conditions for the NAMI Education Series. They will have speakers to discuss STABLE accounts (an investment account available to eligible individuals with disabilities, including people with mental health diagnoses) and estate planning.
· On June 1 from 2-4 p.m., NAMI Wood County is starting the summer WRAP class. The Wellness Recovery Action Plan workshop is a free, self-designed, course on identifying personal wellness tools. This class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-4 p.m. on Zoom.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit www.namiwodocounty.org. Benefits include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.