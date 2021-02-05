National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County has a variety of programming available to this February and March. This programming is free and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:
· NAMI Family and Friends will be on Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.
· Starting on Feb. 20, 8-11 a.m., NAMI Wood County will begin their NAMI Basics course. NAMI Basics is an educational program for parents and caregivers of children and adolescents living with mental illnesses. It covers the fundamentals of caring for yourself, your family, and your child.
· March 23 from 6-8 p.m., NAMI Wood County will be joined by David Woessner, judge of the Wood County Court of Common Pleas, probate and juvenile divisions, to provide information about the guardianship process for the NAMI Education Series.
· March 27 from 8 a.m.-1:30p.m., join NAMI Wood County for the online Mental Health First Aid course. Mental Health First Aid teaches a five-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social, or self-help care.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit the website for more details. Benefits include discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver. Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.