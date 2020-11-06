The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County is a leading self-help organization offering free events, educational classes, support groups, and other programs that address mental health for the Wood County community.
NAMI Wood County has a variety of programming that is free and available to Wood County residents. The following program will be offered virtually:
· NAMI Family and Friends will be on Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m. This free and online seminar will help inform individuals with loved ones with a mental illness on how to best support them.
· The Wellness Recovery Action Plan Workshop is a free of charge, self-designed, course on identifying your personal wellness tools. Join NAMI Wood County virtually from 2-4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday through Nov. 17.
· On Dec. 4 from 8 a.m.-12:30p.m., join NAMI Wood County for an online Mental Health First Aid course. Mental Health First Aid teaches a 5-step action plan to offer initial help to people with the signs and symptoms of a mental illness or in a crisis, and connect them with the appropriate professional, peer, social or self-help care.
Anyone interested in becoming a NAMI Wood County member, should visit the website for more details. Benefits include discounts on programs and newsletter subscriptions. Membership levels range from $5 to $75. NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups as well including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information.