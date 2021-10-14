On Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., National Alliance on Mental Illness Wood County Wood County will be hosting their Mental Health Conference Series: Recovery: More Than Just a Pill.
Their conference series will provide participants with more information on a holistic approach to mental health treatment and recovery.
The conference series will have multiple sessions available to participants and will include a variety of clinicians and individuals with lived experience presenting.
The NAMI Wood County Mental Health Conference Series will be a hybrid event at Bowling Green State University Levis Commons in Perrysburg. The cost per participant is $35, and continuing education units are pending from the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage and Family Therapist Board.
Visit https://namiwoodcounty.org/mental-health-101/ to register today.
To become a NAMI Wood County member, visit the website for more details. There are many benefits included in a NAMI Wood County member including discounts on programs, newsletter subscriptions and more. Membership levels range from $5 to $60.
NAMI Wood County is continuing online support groups, including Family Support Group, NAMI Connections and Parent & Caregiver.
Visit www.namiwodocounty.org for more information and to register for their programming. Email info@namiwoodcounty.org or call 419-352-0626 for more information, and follow NAMI Wood County on social media.