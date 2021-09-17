Stretch, dip, and center yourself at the library. Family Yoga on Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. is perfect for beginners and the whole family.
Join the Wood County District Public Library for a morning of yoga at the Carter House, located behind the library at 307 N. Church St.
Amy Raymond from the Children’s Place will lead morning yoga from the Carter House front porch and lawn. While visiting, pick up some books about yoga from the Children’s Place.
No registration is required. This program is weather permitting. For more information, call the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or visit wcdpl.org.