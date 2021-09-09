NORTH BALTIMORE — The library is participating in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks.
Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.
The posters are on display at the library through September.
This 9/11 Memorial & Museum curated exhibition reflects the core pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration, said Holly Ryder, North Baltimore library director.
“We are pleased to have been chosen for this display. It’s important to share this anniversary with the community,” she said.
The poster exhibition was developed by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.