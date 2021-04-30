NORTH BALTIMORE — The North Baltimore Board of Education is asking voters to renew a 1.25% earned income tax.
Around 10% of its operating fund comes from the tax, according to district Treasurer Steven Stewart. It is projected to collect about $890,000 this year.
The tax, which district residents have been paying since 2006, will continue through 2026 if passed.
The renewal will be on the ballot Tuesday.
“We need it to operate,” said Superintendent Ryan Delaney. “We’re not asking for any new money. We have no intention of asking for any new monies.”
Stewart said the need for the income is necessary as the pipeline revenue is still unstable.
The money collected from the tax goes primary to salaries and capital projects, he said.
“We’re in pretty good position, we wouldn’t face cuts if it fails,” Stewart said. “But it will hurt and it will stop the progress.”
The district has seen significant increases in the technology use by students, offers competitive salaries and continues to purchase propane buses, he said.
The tax would continue to collect only on earned income, including wages, tips, other employee compensation, self-employment income from sole proprietorships, partnerships and farming.
Income tax would not be paid on income gained from retirement, lottery winnings, interest, dividends, capital gains, profit from rental activities, and other income which is not earned.