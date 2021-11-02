The two incumbents will retain their seats on the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education.
Ryan Myers and Norm Geer were the top two vote-getters in the four-person race.
The unofficial results from the Wood County Board of Elections show Myers with 3,092 votes (28.43%) and Geer with 2,922 vote (26.86%).
Jessica Swaisgood came in third with 2,583 votes (23.75%) and Peggy Thompson was fourth with 2,280 votes (20.96%).
Myers, who was appointed to the board in November 2020, said he was elated and honored to be the top vote-getter.
“Two years ago, I finished in sixth place out of eight people,” he said about his first time running for the board.
After being on the board for 12 months, Myers said he thinks people saw how he functions, and how he both agrees and disagrees with people.
“It’s rewarding for me to know people recognize that,” he said.
There are three things he wants to address in the next four years of his term.
First is the learning loss of students that came from having remote lessons last year. Myers said he wants to look at test scores and work with the administrative team to address building short-term and long-term goals.
He wants to continue the efforts to do something about the districts’ aging facilities.
Finally, he want to work on ways the board can communicate more.
Myers said the board has been accused – sometimes unfairly – of not being transparent.
“Whenever we can offer a means of more transparency, I’m all for it,” he said.
That includes continued work on enrolling in the state’s open checkbook program.
“I love this district … and I’m going to continue to do things professionally,” Myers said. “We have some pretty bright days ahead.”
Geer said although he was the only candidate officially running for reelection, he had no feel for how the race would go.
“It’s an honor to be elected in a contested campaign. … I had to convince people I did a good enough job to get four more years,” he said.
“I just did what I could do,” he said about campaigning.
As the current school board president, Geer said he was pleased with the margin of victory for the levy.
Even as board president, he said anything that is done in the district is done as a board.
“We listen to everybody, and we make a decision that is collective of the board,” he said.
His interests in the next four years center around early childhood education.
“Preschool and early education is the most important thing we can do,” Geer said.
His goal is to have every child ready to perform at the kindergarten level when starting school.
Geer also would like to extend the district’s partnership with Bowling Green State University, saying it is a wonderful resource for teachers.
Additionally, while the city is supportive of education, he would like to work with it more for mutual benefits.
“Again, that’s just me and we have to do it as a board,” Geer said.
He said he is looking forward to keeping his commitment to provide the best education possible for every student in the district.